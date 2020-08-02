UrduPoint.com
2800 Ton Of Sacrificial Animals' Entrails Removed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt(R) Anwar ul Haq along with the Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Muhammad Awais Manzoor Tarar visited various areas of the city to review the cleanliness arrangements put on place on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements and directed the concerned to further expedite the cleanliness operation in a bid to keep city clean.

He was opined that so far 2800 ton of sacrificial animals entrails have been removed and said that 9000 tons are expected to be removed from the district during eid holidays.

MD RWMC informed that 3557 sanitary workers have been deployed to keep the city clean while 412 vehicles and a large number of hand carts are lifting being used for lifting the garbage and said that the staff had been directed to properly remove entrails of the sacrificial animals from all residential areas and shift them at the nearby garbage transfer station.

A complaint cell has also been established to facilitate the citizens, he said where the residents can register their complaints on 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662 and 0320-0506663.

More Stories From Pakistan

