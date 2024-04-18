Open Menu

33 People Died, 46 Others Injured In Rain, Flood Related Incidents

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

33 people died, 46 others injured in rain, flood related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) As many as 33 people have died and 46 others have been injured so far due to heavy rains in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. .

According to the report issued by Provincial Disasters Management, 17 children, eight men and eight women are among the dead, while the injured include six women, 32 men and eight children.

A total of 1932 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, in which 326 houses were completely damaged and 1606 houses were partially damaged.

Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents occurred in various districts of Khyber, Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Upper, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bunir, Hangu, Battghramn, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Orakzai districts.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PDM has released Rs. 50 million. Since March 29, PDMA has released 8.1 million rupees to the administration of various districts to deal with emergency situations.

In addition, PDMA has provided relief materials to the affected districts of Swat, Chitral Lower, Bajaur, Kohistan Lower, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mohmand, Dir Upper and Lower. Relief supplies include tents, mats, kitchen sets, blankets, beds, tarpaulins, solar lamps and other daily life items.

The PDMA and all related organizations are continuing relief activities in the rain-affected districts and rains are likely to continue intermittently till April 21, PDMA has issued a letter to all district administrations to be alert and take precautionary measures.

APP/ijz/1230

Related Topics

Injured Dead Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Died Alert Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Karak Kohistan Malakand Shangla Tank March April Women All Million Rains

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan