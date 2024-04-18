33 People Died, 46 Others Injured In Rain, Flood Related Incidents
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) As many as 33 people have died and 46 others have been injured so far due to heavy rains in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. .
According to the report issued by Provincial Disasters Management, 17 children, eight men and eight women are among the dead, while the injured include six women, 32 men and eight children.
A total of 1932 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, in which 326 houses were completely damaged and 1606 houses were partially damaged.
Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents occurred in various districts of Khyber, Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Upper, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bunir, Hangu, Battghramn, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Orakzai districts.
On the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PDM has released Rs. 50 million. Since March 29, PDMA has released 8.1 million rupees to the administration of various districts to deal with emergency situations.
In addition, PDMA has provided relief materials to the affected districts of Swat, Chitral Lower, Bajaur, Kohistan Lower, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mohmand, Dir Upper and Lower. Relief supplies include tents, mats, kitchen sets, blankets, beds, tarpaulins, solar lamps and other daily life items.
The PDMA and all related organizations are continuing relief activities in the rain-affected districts and rains are likely to continue intermittently till April 21, PDMA has issued a letter to all district administrations to be alert and take precautionary measures.
