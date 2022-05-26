4 children died and 19 injured as a truck fell into deep gorge in Sherwan

UrduPoint.com

Published May 26, 2022

At least four children died and 19 others were injured when a loaded Shahzor truck fell into a deep gorge at Pind Kargo Khan Sherwan while taking a sharp turn

SHERWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :At least four children died and 19 others were injured when a loaded Shahzor truck fell into a deep gorge at Pind Kargo Khan Sherwan while taking a sharp turn.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, a loaded truck which was carrying wheat flour picked 23 children from a private school of Pind Kargo Khan Sherwan, as the truck moved away from the school it fell into a deep gorge when taking a sharp turn resulting in the death of 4 children while 19 others sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured children to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for treatment while the dead bodies of the four children were handed over on the spot to the families.

The injured children who were shifted to ATH for treatment included Tashfeen Masood son of Masood, Naqash, Hamza son of Sadique, Waqas, Tanzeela Sidique daughter of Sidque, Saad Basharat, and Hamza. Hareem Fatima, Ahsan son of Arif. Uraid Ahmed, Ramsha Bibi, Zohaib, Almughanya, Naveed, Anam, Danyal, Muqaddas and Inaya. Most of the injured children were under 10 years of age.

ATH Hospital Director Dr. Ishfaq also reached the emergency room and reviewed the arrangements for the treatment of the injured children where 4 out of 19 children were declared critical and were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

