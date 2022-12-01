UrduPoint.com

48 New Cases Of Dengue Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

48 new cases of dengue reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :About 48 cases of dengue fever were reported in the province on Thursday while no death was observed during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department,a total of 18,668 cases were reported so far during the current year, while 45 people died of the virus and 317 patients were under treatment in various hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 17 cases of dengue in Lahore,while 8 cases were reported in Multan,2 cases in Rawalpindi, 5 in Gujranwala, 4 in Sargodha, 3 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Layyah, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Lodharan, 1 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Hafizabad, 1 in Okara, 1 in Sialkot and 2 cases of Dengue were reported in Gujrat during the last 24 hours till filing this news.

All suspected cases of Dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 557 places while conducted surveillance at 361,566 indoor and 98,062 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Dengue Punjab Died Gujrat Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Hafizabad Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh From

Recent Stories

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

15 minutes ago
 PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of ..

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of HIV among children

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to ..

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to bat first

2 hours ago
 Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.