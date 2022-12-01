48 new cases of dengue reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :About 48 cases of dengue fever were reported in the province on Thursday while no death was observed during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department,a total of 18,668 cases were reported so far during the current year, while 45 people died of the virus and 317 patients were under treatment in various hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 17 cases of dengue in Lahore,while 8 cases were reported in Multan,2 cases in Rawalpindi, 5 in Gujranwala, 4 in Sargodha, 3 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Layyah, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Lodharan, 1 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Hafizabad, 1 in Okara, 1 in Sialkot and 2 cases of Dengue were reported in Gujrat during the last 24 hours till filing this news.

All suspected cases of Dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 557 places while conducted surveillance at 361,566 indoor and 98,062 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.