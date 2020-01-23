5 killed, 991 injured in 903 accidents in Punjab

At least five persons were killed and 991 sustained injuries in 903 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least five persons were killed and 991 sustained injuries in 903 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Thursday that as many as 570 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 421 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 432 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 425 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 232 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 247 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 69 victims.

According to the data, 756 motorbikes, 116 auto-rickshaws, 66 motorcars, 34 vans, 11 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.