SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the appeal of accused Muhammad Imtiaz against his life imprisonment sentence.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Hashim Kakar, heard the appeal of accused Muhammad Imtiaz against the life sentence.

The lawyer for the petitioner took the stance that there was a contradiction between the medical report and the witness statement. According to the medical report, the plaintiff was shot from a distance of three feet, while according to the witness statement, the firing was done from a distance of 40 feet.

The court inquired about when the incident took place and where the accused was, to which it was told that the incident took place in 2006 and Muhammad Imtiaz has been in custody since 2012, but he was absconding for 6 years.

Justice Ali Baqir remarked that the accused was convicted on the basis of the map of the crime scene. Justice Hashim Kakar said that there was no such decision in which acquittal has been given only on the basis of the crime scene.

The court reserved its verdict on the appeal, giving the lawyer a week to submit the court decisions.