10 Arrested For Carrying Illegal Arms In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the operations were carried out in several areas, including Bani, Ganjmandi, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Chaklala, Morgah, Jatli, and Kallar Syedan.

The suspects were taken into custody for possessing illegal firearms.

Police said the raids were part of an ongoing campaign to control the spread of illegal weapons and ensure public safety.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and stated that such operations will be continued to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have arrested seven liquor supplier and recovered 87 liters of liquor from their possession during operation in different areas of city.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

