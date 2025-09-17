Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Completion Of Ongoing Construction Work

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, chaired a meeting regarding review of the completion of ongoing construction work at the ward block of People's Medical Hospital, Nawabshah.

Vice Chancellor People's Medical University, Professor Dr. Gulshan Ali Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Medical Superintendent of PMC Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, officials from the Executive Engineer Works and Services Health Department Hyderabad, and the project contractor attended the meeting.

During the session, Deputy Commissioner instructed officers from Works and Services Health Department to ensure the timely completion of ward block as per the special directives of Provincial Health Minister Dr.

Azra Fazal Pechuho. He emphasized the importance of making the ward fully operational so that different departments of hospital could be relocated to the new block, thereby enabling the provision of better medical facilities to public under one roof.

DC directed that the remaining construction work of PMC Hospital building be completed within a month and a completion report be submitted accordingly.He also instructed Medical Superintendent to ensure enhanced healthcare services for patients and improve cleanliness and hygiene arrangements within the hospital.

On this occasion, Executive Engineer and the contractor briefed Deputy Commissioner in detail about the progress of the under-construction ward at People's Medical Hospital.

