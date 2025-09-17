Open Menu

Pir Hafiz Iqbal Calls On KP Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Pir Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, a renowned spiritual figure called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati in Speaker’s Chamber on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nazeer Abbasi, and Member Provincial Assembly, Taj Tarand were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion. Pir Hafiz Iqbal Qureshi offered special prayers for peace, prosperity and development of the province and the country.

The Speaker acknowledged the religious and spiritual services of Pir Hafiz Iqbal Qureshi and noted that the guidance of religious leaders plays a vital role in promoting social harmony and public welfare.

Later, Pir Hafiz Iqbal Qureshi visited important sections of the Assembly including the Assembly Hall where he was briefed on the parliamentary proceedings and legislative process.

Pir Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi is a well-known religious and spiritual figure who actively promotes social reform and public guidance through his sermons and teachings on Youube and other platforms.

