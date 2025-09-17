Pir Hafiz Iqbal Calls On KP Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Pir Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, a renowned spiritual figure called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati in Speaker’s Chamber on Wednesday.
Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nazeer Abbasi, and Member Provincial Assembly, Taj Tarand were also present on the occasion.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion. Pir Hafiz Iqbal Qureshi offered special prayers for peace, prosperity and development of the province and the country.
The Speaker acknowledged the religious and spiritual services of Pir Hafiz Iqbal Qureshi and noted that the guidance of religious leaders plays a vital role in promoting social harmony and public welfare.
Later, Pir Hafiz Iqbal Qureshi visited important sections of the Assembly including the Assembly Hall where he was briefed on the parliamentary proceedings and legislative process.
Pir Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi is a well-known religious and spiritual figure who actively promotes social reform and public guidance through his sermons and teachings on Youube and other platforms.
Recent Stories
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IMAC building national ecosystem for mediation, ADR: Nazeer Tarar1 minute ago
-
10 arrested for carrying illegal arms in Rawalpindi1 minute ago
-
Pir Hafiz Iqbal calls on KP Speaker1 minute ago
-
Provincial Minister direct rescue efforts in flood-affected areas11 minutes ago
-
Positive role of political parties essential for Balochistan development: CM Bugti11 minutes ago
-
DC Kalat chairs meeting to improve health services11 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif Ali gets third term as MNSUA VC11 minutes ago
-
Suspect held after encounter with police11 minutes ago
-
Man held for illegal currency trade21 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 10.5 kg of drugs21 minutes ago
-
Advocate Bazai pays tribute to martyrs of Pak-Army including Captain Waqar Ahmed21 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers held in Lodhran21 minutes ago