IMAC building national ecosystem for mediation, ADR: Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that International Mediation and Arbitration Center (IMAC) is building a national ecosystem for mediation and ADR.

On the second day of the training of stakeholders under IMAC, the Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to advancing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as the most effective solution to Pakistan’s case pendency crisis, said a press release.

The Minister underscored that ADR embodies this spirit of innovation, offering timely, efficient, and amicable mechanisms to resolve disputes, reduce the burden on courts, and foster greater public trust in the justice system.

He also highlighted the diversity of participants, noting that the training has brought together Parliamentarians, High Court Judges, Federal Secretaries, civil and military officers from various Ministries and Divisions, legal professionals, and business leaders.

He emphasized that such diversity reflects a clear willingness among all stakeholders to adopt mediation and other ADR mechanisms as viable modes of dispute resolution.

Appreciating the leadership and dedication behind the programme, the Minister commended Project Director IMAC Aisha Rasool, Registrar IMAC Ehsan Ullah Khan, and the IMAC team for their exceptional efforts in organizing the training.

He further expressed gratitude to the distinguished international trainers —Rahim Shamji, Ms. Sara Tarar, and Dr. Khalid Chaudhry — for delivering a world-class learning experience to the participants.

He stressed that IMAC, through this and other trainings conducted across the country, is building a comprehensive ecosystem for mediation.

He called upon parliamentarians, judges, and all stakeholders in the judicial system to join hands in promoting mediation and other ADR mechanisms as essential tools to address the enormous backlog of cases.