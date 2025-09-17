DEC, NADRA organized mobile registration camp to observe International Identity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, in collaboration with NADRA, organized a mobile registration camp in Union Council 9, Taj Colony, Nawabshah, in connection with International Identity Day.

During camp, large number of citizens were facilitated in obtaining their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and Child Registration Certificates (B-Forms), through NADRA's Mobile Registration Van.

On this occasion, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano emphasized that identity is a basic right, a national duty, and a legal obligation of every citizen. He urged public to ensure immediate registration of their children at the UC office after birth and to acquire B-Forms from NADRA without delay.

He said that, in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s directives and with the support of NADRA, the mobile registration facility was arranged to help residents of Taj Colony obtain their CNICs.

Speaking at the event, NADRA Regional In-Charge Rafiq Ahmed Bullar shared that NADRA is committed to bringing services at the doorsteps of citizens through its Mobile Registration Vans. He informed public that a special registration campaign is being carried out by NADRA in connection with International Identity Day, which will continue until September 19.

He appealed public, especially those who have reached the age of 18, to immediately apply for their CNICs. He also urged families to ensure the registration of women and children, stating that identity is essential for the protection of every individual's rights.

APP/rzq/mwq