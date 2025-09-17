DEC, NADRA Organized Mobile Registration Camp To Observe International Identity Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, in collaboration with NADRA, organized a mobile registration camp in Union Council 9, Taj Colony, Nawabshah, in connection with International Identity Day.
During camp, large number of citizens were facilitated in obtaining their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and Child Registration Certificates (B-Forms), through NADRA's Mobile Registration Van.
On this occasion, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano emphasized that identity is a basic right, a national duty, and a legal obligation of every citizen. He urged public to ensure immediate registration of their children at the UC office after birth and to acquire B-Forms from NADRA without delay.
He said that, in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s directives and with the support of NADRA, the mobile registration facility was arranged to help residents of Taj Colony obtain their CNICs.
Speaking at the event, NADRA Regional In-Charge Rafiq Ahmed Bullar shared that NADRA is committed to bringing services at the doorsteps of citizens through its Mobile Registration Vans. He informed public that a special registration campaign is being carried out by NADRA in connection with International Identity Day, which will continue until September 19.
He appealed public, especially those who have reached the age of 18, to immediately apply for their CNICs. He also urged families to ensure the registration of women and children, stating that identity is essential for the protection of every individual's rights.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 maunds of unhygienic meat discarded in Kabirwala5 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing till Thursday in super tax case5 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed, two injured in road accident5 minutes ago
-
DEC, NADRA organized mobile registration camp to observe International Identity Day5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review completion of ongoing construction work5 minutes ago
-
Education Minister gives away certificate to students on completion of language courses15 minutes ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) seminar held at SBBU15 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence15 minutes ago
-
IMAC building national ecosystem for mediation, ADR: Nazeer Tarar25 minutes ago
-
10 arrested for carrying illegal arms in Rawalpindi25 minutes ago
-
Pir Hafiz Iqbal calls on KP Speaker25 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister direct rescue efforts in flood-affected areas35 minutes ago