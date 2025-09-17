Education Minister Gives Away Certificate To Students On Completion Of Language Courses
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education
(FDE) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NACTTC) held a certificate distribution
ceremony on Wednesday for students of Languages Program of schools and colleges of the FDE.
The initiative was taken was under tripartite agreement between NUML, FDE and NAVTTC.
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, was the chief guest.
Acting Secretary of the Ministry. Rector NUML, Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani (HI)M , senior
university officials, faculty and students attended the event.
Dean Faculty of Languages, Dr Jameel Asghar Jami, welcomed guests and emphasized need to expand
collaborations and future education partnerships.
The Acting Secretary of the Ministry expressed gratitude to NUML for sharing its expertise with school
and college students.
Rector NUML, highlighted the success of the initiative, sharing that NUML has already trained 1,000 students
in various languages and aims to train 5,000 more over the next five years.
He lauded NUML’s faculty for their dedication to equipping young learners with language skills, adding that
“language is just like a bridge to culture.”
In his keynote address, Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui focused that language was both identity
and a vital medium of communication.
He noted the remarkable progress of female students, emphasizing the role of education in national
development.
Drawing a comparison with China, he said, “China has not turned 1.5 billion people into a liability but
an asset.”
He underscored that languages were the need of today and tomorrow and urged the youth to work towards
making Pakistan a model nation that stood tall in the region.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates among 400 students from 10 schools and colleges
of Islamabad who completed the language courses.
