Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) seminar held at SBBU

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, organized a Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) seminar and Mehfil-e-Milad at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the university.

The event was graced by Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah, along with renowned religious scholars including Maulana Gulzar Unar, Allama Dr. Syed Habib Shah, Allama Ghulam Shabbir Kanheyo, Syed Dr. Karam Ali Shah, and naat khawans Syed Babar Shah and Syed Adil Ahmed Shah.

Addressing the audience, the speakers emphasized that the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are not just for Muslims but serve as a guiding light for all of humanity. They noted that every era and every situation finds guidance in his exemplary life. They said that Prophet (PBUH) was the best leader, a compassionate father, a kind teacher, and a great reformer.

Speakers said that even many non-Muslim philosophers and religious leaders have acknowledged him as a role model and an embodiment of high moral character.

Speakers highlighted that the arrival of the Prophet (PBUH) dispelled darkness from the world, shattered the idols of ignorance, and illuminated hearts with the light of monotheism, love, and mercy.

Citing the revered status of Hazrat Ali (RA), speakers mentioned that the Prophet (PBUH) said: "Ali is from me, and I am from Ali.

" Hazrat Ali (RA) was unmatched in bravery, knowledge, and justice, whether it was the battlefield or the arena of knowledge, Ali (RA) always led from the front.

Speakers mentioned that the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was also remembered as a symbol of love for the Prophet (PBUH) and commitment to truth. The tragedy of Karbala was cited as a moment when worldly powers rose with oppression, but Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life to uphold the banner of truth and protect the message of his grandfather, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). They said his supreme sacrifice breathed new life into islam and his voice for justice will echo till the end of time.

The true message of this Mehfil-e-Milad was to remind Muslims to always stand with truth, oppose injustice, and live with love and devotion for the Prophet (PBUH), speakers said.

Notable attendees at the event included Dr. Liaqat Ali Zardari, Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, Dr. Salman Bashir, Dr. Meraj Nabi Bhatti, Dr. Sadaf Saadia, Dr. Yaseen Moryo, Dr. Aftab Madani, Dr. Munawar Zardari, Dr. Arman Khanzada, Dr. Altaf Khaskheli, Agha Sabir Pathan, Abbas Ali Bhatti, Nadeem Qadri, and others.

APP/rzq/mwq