Provincial Minister Direct Rescue Efforts In Flood-affected Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Under the directives of Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation, Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman, and Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Rescue 1122 teams are actively working to rescue affected people from flood-hit areas in Kachho region of Sindh.
Emergency Officer Tanveer Ahmed Baloch on Wednesday stated that following the instructions of the Provincial Minister and Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Rescue 1122 teams have been deployed to rescue people stranded in floodwaters in village Zaman Shah, Taluka Kingri, Kachho.
The rescue operation successfully evacuated children, women, and men, along with their belongings, to a safe location at Mela Narejo Bund. The rescue team, led by Team Leader Aaqib Mengh, Shakeel Ahmed, and volunteers Sheraz, Naseem, Aamir, Shahid, and others, sprang into action whenever a call was received.
Tanveer Ahmed Baloch added that the rescue teams are always prepared to respond promptly and evacuate people in need.
