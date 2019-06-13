UrduPoint.com
50 Shops, Houses Demolished In Anti-encroachment Operation In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:06 PM

More than 50 encroachments including shops and houses constructed on streams and nullahs were demolished during anti-encroachment operation carried out at Nehqi Daudzai, a suburban locality of the city on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :More than 50 encroachments including shops and houses constructed on streams and nullahs were demolished during anti-encroachment operation carried out at Nehqi Daudzai, a suburban locality of the city on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sara Rehman supervised the operation herself.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), the establishment of massive encroachments on the streams and nullahs in the locality were restricting the flow of water that was also affected agriculture production.

He said that operation against illegal constructions on streams and nullahs in other localities of the city would be initiated shortly.

Those participated in the operation were included Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Town-II, Mina Tahir, Assistant Commissioner (Under Training), Saman Abbas. Engineer Mohammad Zeeshan (Irrigation Department), officers Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-II, traffic police, Rescue 1122 and other departments.

On this occasion, heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.

