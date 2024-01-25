536 candidates to contest for 41 seats in Malakand Division

In the upcoming general election, a total of 536 candidates were vying for 11 seats in the National Assembly and 30 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Malakand Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) In the upcoming general election, a total of 536 candidates were vying for 11 seats in the National Assembly and 30 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Malakand Division.

The voters, numbering approximately 541,723 in these constituencies, will cast their ballots to choose representatives in the national and provincial assemblies.

Key political figures, including Siraj-ul-Haq of Jamaat-e-Islami, Gohar Ali Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and provincial president Amir Maqam of Pakistan Muslim League (N), are challenging one another.

According to available details, National Assembly constituency NA-1 Chitral has 10 candidates competing for the seat.

Chitral, with a registered voter count of 313,550, will also elect representatives for two provincial assembly seats.

In the Lower Dir district, Peshawar, there are 15 candidates from PK-1 Chitral Upper and eight candidates from PK-2 Chitral Lower. Swat district has 147 candidates for three National Assembly seats and eight Provincial Assembly seats, with 1,477,872 registered voters.

For National Assembly constituency NA-2 Swat, there are nine candidates, NA-3 Swat has 13, and NA-4 Swat has 20 candidates.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, PK-3 Swat has eight candidates, PK-4 Swat has nine, PK-5 Swat has 13, PK-6 Swat has 16, PK-7 Swat has 13, PK-8 Swat has 17, PK-9 Swat has 18, and PK-10 Swat has 11 candidates.

In Upper and Lower Dir districts, there are a total of 137 candidates for three National Assembly seats and eight Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats. The registered voters in these Constituencies are 1,461,285.

In Bajaur district, there are eight candidates for NA-5 Upper Dir, 11 for NA-6 Lower Dir, 18 for NA-7 Lower Dir, and a total of 51 candidates for four Provincial Assembly seats. The registered voters in Bajaur are 664,711.

For NA-8 Bajaur, there are eight candidates, while for the Provincial Assembly, seven candidates for PK-19 Bajaur, 11 for PK-20 Bajaur, 18 for PK-21 Bajaur, and 15 for PK-22 Bajaur. The total registered voters in Bajaur are 664,711.

In NA-9 Malakand, there are 15 candidates, and for two Provincial Assembly seats, there are 32 candidates. The registered voters in Malakand are 468,451.

For NA-10 Buner, there are eight candidates, and for three Provincial Assembly seats, there are 31 candidates. The registered voters in Buner are 562,252.

In NA-11 Shangla, there are 16 candidates, including the provincial president of PML(N), Amir Maqam. For three Provincial Assembly seats, there are 58 candidates. The total registered voters in Shangla are 465,602.

These elections are crucial in determining the political landscape in Malakand Division and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with voters eagerly awaiting the results to see who will represent them in the upcoming assemblies.