619 Shops Sealed Over Illegal Gas Decanting During Two Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

619 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting during two months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Civil Defense Department has sealed 619 shops on charge of illegal gas decanting in different parts of Faisalabad during March and April 2025.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Abbas said that a vigorous campaign was launched against illegal LPG gas refilling and various teams were activated in the field. The teams checked a number of markets and sealed premises of 619 shops involved in illegal LPG decanting during last two months. The teams also confiscated material from 520 establishments in addition to getting cases registered against 17 accused on sheer violation of safety laws.

Giving some further details, he said that equipment from 477 shops was seized in Faisalabad, 12 in Samundri, 17 in Chak Jhumra and 14 in Jaranwala and Khurarianwala.

Rana Abbas said that Primary objective of these actions was to protect citizens’ lives and property by eliminating the dangers associated with unauthorized gas refilling.

He urged the public to cooperate with the civil defense authorities and immediately report any illegal activities to Civil Defense Department in order to prevent potential loss of life.

These operations would continue to make the district free from hazardous and unauthorized gas cylinders, he added.

