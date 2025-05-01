Secret document leak reveals Indian intelligence agency RAW planned Pahalgam attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The role of Indian Intelligence Agency "Research and Analysis Wing " in the Pahalgam false flag operation has been exposed through a document that has been leaked through the social media application "Telegram", sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that the document was also clear evidence of the involvement of the Indian government in the Pahalgam attack.

The contradiction between the instructions given in the document and the implementation of the plan led to the false flag, sources opined.

The document had instructed that the anti-Pakistan narrative should be made to the media 36 hours after the attack.According to the document, this accusation should be made on the ISI after 36 hours but the media immediately blamed Pakistan for the false flag operation and ruined the plan of the Indian intelligence agencies.

It is clear from the document and these contradictions that Indian intelligence agency “RAW” was also given instructions from some quarters.

The sources informed that the document coming out on social media in this way also seemed to be a manifestation of anti-Hindutva thinking within RAW.

According to the sources the Indian government was investigating how the document was leaked on social media.

The document leaked on social media has made shocking revelations.

The document titled "Psy Ops" and Narrative Control clearly stated: "The narrative of the incident should be structured in such a way that it emerges as an attack on the state and non-Muslims".

The RAW Document said this time will be very important to raise this incident.

The RAW document also gave the directives that media assets will be mobilized at the scene of the incident 36 to 48 hours before the attack.

The RAW document also said that an operation will be carried out in Anantnag district.

The document said that on the pretext of monitoring the movement of tourists, our field operators will be deployed at specific places.

Within two to four hours of the attack, statements of witnesses will be taken under the artificial intelligence system, the RAW document said.

Pictures of the incident will be recreated with the help of blurred videos and a misinformation campaign will be run through more than 200 social media accounts instead of a central hashtag, the leaked document said.

Trends will be spread without control to blame the ISI and an attempt will be made to divert the discussion from Kashmir to global Islamic conspiracies.

As per RAW document, the Northern Command will link correspondence found near the attack site to ISI and the

Northern Command will forensically leak alleged ISI documents.

The operation has been planned keeping in mind presence of US Vice President JD Vance in India and international community will also be appealed for solidarity on counter-terrorism.

The leaked documents also indicate an alternative plan, stating that alternative system activated in Shopian will act as a backup plan in case of leak.

RAW said that Pakistan's rapid advance on LoC may challenge India's control and violation of 1.3 km limit may invite UN or Chinese mediation, Pakistan's rapid advance on LoC may challenge India's control.

Instructions were issued to limit Indian advance to 1.2 km across line of control.Potential resistance or pressure from neutral countries may be faced.Alternative line TANGO-ECHO will be kept active through code INDOPACOM, the document said.

Defense analysts believed that the Pahalgam incident was a planned and approved operation of the intelligence agency RAW.India's hatred against Kashmiris has been openly exposed once again.

Targeting innocent civilians to achieve political objectives was the old habit of Modi government, said defense experts.

The defense analysts believed that the leakage of the document proved that Pahalgam was also a false flag operation like the previous attacks.