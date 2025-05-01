VC MNSUA pays tribute to workers on “Labour Day”

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On the occasion of International Labour Day, Vice Chancellor (VC) of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, paid heartfelt tribute to the tireless contributions of the university’s workforce which play a vital role in the institution’s daily operations and long-term development.

In his special Labour Day message, Dr. Rajwana emphasized that no society can progress without the dignity and hard work of its labor force. He acknowledged that the university’s decade-long journey of growth and national recognition would not have been possible without the dedication of these unsung heroes.

“Our achievements in the field of agriculture were built not only on academic excellence but also on the physical effort of those who work in our fields, laboratories and infrastructure. These workers were the silent heroes behind the advancement of both knowledge and agriculture,” he stated.

Highlighting the historical significance of Labour Day, the Vice Chancellor said that the workers’ struggle extends beyond wages and benefits, it was rooted in human dignity, equal rights and social justice. He reiterated the university’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its workers, underlining that their inclusion in institutional policies remains a core principle.

Dr. Rajwana also made a powerful statement, declaring, “As agricultural experts, we are the laborers of the land; as teachers, we are the laborers of knowledge; and collectively, we all are the labor force that keeps the wheels of Pakistan’s economy turning.”

Representatives from the university’s estate management department welcomed the Vice Chancellor’s message, calling it a true reflection of the spirit of Labour Day. They expressed pride in having their work recognized and reaffirmed their commitment to the university’s and the country’s progress.