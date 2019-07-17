UrduPoint.com
7 Of A Family Die, Roof Of House Caves In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:11 PM

7 of a family die, roof of house caves in Lahore

Roof of a house caved in Lahore leaving 7 people dead of same familyAccording to media reports 7 people died in Fazal Pora Asad Town of Kot Abdul Malik Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Roof of a house caved in Lahore leaving 7 people dead of same familyAccording to media reports 7 people died in Fazal Pora Asad Town of Kot Abdul Malik Lahore.

According to rescue sources a roof of two storeys house collapsed because of two hours torrential rain as a result 7 people died of same family including wife, husband and their five children.Rescue teams pulled out the dead bodies from the wreckage after the incident.

Victims include five years old Baitullah, 7 years old Abdullah, 10 years old Al Shiba, 13 years old Bisma, 16 years old Muqaddas and their parents Kamran and Kosar Bibi.

RT/TR/MA---------------------------------------------Six killed, 10 injured in bus, van collision near HubHUB, July 17 (Online): At least six people were killed while 10 other were wounded when a bus collided with a van in Naka Khari area near Hub in Balochistan province on Tuesday night.According to details, a passenger bus going to Karachi from Turbat collided with a van in Naka Khari area near Hub after which both the vehicles caught fire, killing six persons on the spot and injuring 10 others.Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Rural Health Centre Wander from where they were referred to Karachi for further treatment.

