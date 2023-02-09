UrduPoint.com

79 Nomination Papers Filed For By-election On 8 NA Seats

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

79 nomination papers filed for by-election on 8 NA seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Seventy-nine (79) nomination papers have been filed in the first phase of the by-election on 8 vacant National Assembly Constituencies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seats were declared vacant due to the resignations of the PTI legislators.

According to statistics shared by the Provincial Election Commission (PEC) here on Thursday morning, the highest 13 number of nomination papers have filed for by-election in NA-38 D.I. Khan-I. Potential candidates from the constituency include Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Amin Gandapur, Ahmad Kundi and Dawar Khan Kundi.

A total of 9 nomination papers have filed for by-election on NA-4 Swat-III while seven nomination papers including former legislators, Omar Ayub Khan and Babar Nawaz have filed for NA-18 Haripur.

On NA-18 Swabi, a total of 11 candidates including former Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and his brother Aqibullah Khan have filed nominations while 7 nomination papers were filed for NA-32 Kohat.

On NA-25 Nowshera-I, a total of nine candidates including Pervez Khattak, Khan Pervez Khan, Mohammad Ismail Khattak and Ikhtiar Wali while 12 nominations including Imran Khattak and Khaleeq-ur-Rehman have filed nominations for NA-26 Nowshera-II.

On 43- Khyber-I as many as 10 candidates including Shah Jee Gul Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Bilawal Afridi have filed nomination papers.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Engineering Council Kohat Haripur Swabi Afridi From Nomination Papers NA-4 NA-18 NA-25 NA-26 NA-32 NA-38

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

2 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.