79 nomination papers filed for by-election on 8 NA seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Seventy-nine (79) nomination papers have been filed in the first phase of the by-election on 8 vacant National Assembly Constituencies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seats were declared vacant due to the resignations of the PTI legislators.

According to statistics shared by the Provincial Election Commission (PEC) here on Thursday morning, the highest 13 number of nomination papers have filed for by-election in NA-38 D.I. Khan-I. Potential candidates from the constituency include Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Amin Gandapur, Ahmad Kundi and Dawar Khan Kundi.

A total of 9 nomination papers have filed for by-election on NA-4 Swat-III while seven nomination papers including former legislators, Omar Ayub Khan and Babar Nawaz have filed for NA-18 Haripur.

On NA-18 Swabi, a total of 11 candidates including former Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and his brother Aqibullah Khan have filed nominations while 7 nomination papers were filed for NA-32 Kohat.

On NA-25 Nowshera-I, a total of nine candidates including Pervez Khattak, Khan Pervez Khan, Mohammad Ismail Khattak and Ikhtiar Wali while 12 nominations including Imran Khattak and Khaleeq-ur-Rehman have filed nominations for NA-26 Nowshera-II.

On 43- Khyber-I as many as 10 candidates including Shah Jee Gul Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Bilawal Afridi have filed nomination papers.