8 mln women gain mobile internet access in Pakistan in 2024: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Around 8 million women in Pakistan gained access to mobile internet in 2024, leading to a significant narrowing of the gender gap in mobile internet usage—from 38% in 2023 to 25% in 2024—the first substantial reduction since 2021.

According to the Mobile Gender Gap Report 2025, mobile internet usage among women in Pakistan surged from 33% in 2023 to 45% in 2024—an unprecedented 12 percentage-point increase, the highest among all countries surveyed.

The growth was primarily driven by rural women, reflecting the success of targeted outreach, digital inclusion initiatives, and government-backed empowerment programs.

In total, approximately 13 million new users—8 million women and 5 million men—began using mobile internet in 2024, underscoring the effectiveness of Pakistan’s national digital inclusion strategy.

“This progress is the result of a clear vision at the top and coordinated implementation across institutions,” said Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

“Our Ministry remains committed to ensuring that no one, especially women, is left behind in Pakistan’s digital transformation.”

Guided by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s Digital Nation Pakistan Vision, which emphasises inclusivity and equitable digital access, this milestone represents a critical advancement in closing the digital gender divide.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) acknowledged the instrumental roles of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), mobile operators, and development partners in achieving this progress.

This achievement reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to gender equality, digital inclusion, and socio-economic development through technology, key pillars of the Prime Minister’s vision for a truly Digital Pakistan.