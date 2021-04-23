81 deaths, 3032 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 3,032 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjabon Friday while the pandemic claimed 81 lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 7,799.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 282,469.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,504 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 30 in Kasur, 22 in Sheikhupura, 21 in Nankana Sahib, 216 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock,14 in Jehlum,15 in Chakwal, 55 in Gujranwala, 23 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Narowal, 21 in Hafizabad, 46 in Sialkot, 51 in Gujrat,168 in Faisalabad, 49 in Toba Tek Singh,10 in Chineot, 20 in Jhang,119 in Sargodha, 43 in Mianwali, 40 in Khoshab, 26 in Bhakkar,135 in Multan,10 in Vehari, 35 in Khanewal, 39 in Lodharan,16 in Muzaffargarh, 34 in Dera Ghazi Khan,13 in Layyah, 6 in Rajanpur, 40 in Rahimyar Khan, 55 in Bahawalpur,10 Bahawalnagar, 66 in Okara, 44 in Pakpatan and 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this report.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,430,392 tests for COVID-19 so far while 230,032 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department had urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the people.