Open Menu

85th Meeting Of IUB Syndicate Held

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 07:16 PM

85th meeting of IUB Syndicate held

The 85th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The 85th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

Other members included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Chaudhry from University of the Punjab Lahore, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf Director Institute of Chemistry, Tariq Mehmood Awan Additional Secretary Punjab Higher education Department, Shah Sawar Divisional Director Local Fund Multan, Bushra Mehboob Principal Government Institute of Commerce Women Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Zaman Ali Lecturer Department of Information Technology and Muhammad Shaji ur Rahman Registrar and Secretary.

Various important administrative, financial, teaching, legal, and other issues of the university were discussed and important decisions were taken.

Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman presented a report on the implementation of the previous meeting.

The agenda of restructuring and integration of various teaching and administrative departments was discussed in the meeting. Syndicate members approved the fee reduction of various teaching programs on the recommendation of the fee structure committee.

Best university teacher award in the Islamia University Bahawalpur was approved under the prevailing policy of the Higher Education Commission. The recommendations of the previous meeting of the Academic Council were also approved. In the meeting, it was approved to waive the payment owned by the students regarding Higher Education Commission Ehsaas Scholarship.The annual audit report of the financial year 2020-22 under the University Act was also presented in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Technology Education Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Muhammad Ali Bahauddin Zakariya University Women HEC IUB Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teena ..

DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver

42 minutes ago
 PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportun ..

PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab

42 minutes ago
 Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

42 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM

42 minutes ago
 realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in P ..

Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Sc ..

51 minutes ago
 Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at ..

Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024

53 minutes ago

Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets

45 minutes ago
 Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, ..

Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's ene ..

45 minutes ago
 Governor for provision of modern teaching faciliti ..

Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abi ..

45 minutes ago
 NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak A ..

NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims

45 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehen ..

Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan