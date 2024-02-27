85th meeting of IUB Syndicate held

The 85th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The 85th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

Other members included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Chaudhry from University of the Punjab Lahore, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf Director Institute of Chemistry, Tariq Mehmood Awan Additional Secretary Punjab Higher education Department, Shah Sawar Divisional Director Local Fund Multan, Bushra Mehboob Principal Government Institute of Commerce Women Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Zaman Ali Lecturer Department of Information Technology and Muhammad Shaji ur Rahman Registrar and Secretary.

Various important administrative, financial, teaching, legal, and other issues of the university were discussed and important decisions were taken.

Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman presented a report on the implementation of the previous meeting.

The agenda of restructuring and integration of various teaching and administrative departments was discussed in the meeting. Syndicate members approved the fee reduction of various teaching programs on the recommendation of the fee structure committee.

Best university teacher award in the Islamia University Bahawalpur was approved under the prevailing policy of the Higher Education Commission. The recommendations of the previous meeting of the Academic Council were also approved. In the meeting, it was approved to waive the payment owned by the students regarding Higher Education Commission Ehsaas Scholarship.The annual audit report of the financial year 2020-22 under the University Act was also presented in the meeting.