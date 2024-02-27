85th Meeting Of IUB Syndicate Held
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The 85th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The 85th meeting of the Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.
Other members included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Chaudhry from University of the Punjab Lahore, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf Director Institute of Chemistry, Tariq Mehmood Awan Additional Secretary Punjab Higher education Department, Shah Sawar Divisional Director Local Fund Multan, Bushra Mehboob Principal Government Institute of Commerce Women Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Zaman Ali Lecturer Department of Information Technology and Muhammad Shaji ur Rahman Registrar and Secretary.
Various important administrative, financial, teaching, legal, and other issues of the university were discussed and important decisions were taken.
Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman presented a report on the implementation of the previous meeting.
The agenda of restructuring and integration of various teaching and administrative departments was discussed in the meeting. Syndicate members approved the fee reduction of various teaching programs on the recommendation of the fee structure committee.
Best university teacher award in the Islamia University Bahawalpur was approved under the prevailing policy of the Higher Education Commission. The recommendations of the previous meeting of the Academic Council were also approved. In the meeting, it was approved to waive the payment owned by the students regarding Higher Education Commission Ehsaas Scholarship.The annual audit report of the financial year 2020-22 under the University Act was also presented in the meeting.
Recent Stories
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver
PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM
Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Sc ..
Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024
Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets
Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's ene ..
Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abi ..
NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims
PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars
Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver42 minutes ago
-
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children42 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM42 minutes ago
-
Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets45 minutes ago
-
Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's energy landscape45 minutes ago
-
Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abilities45 minutes ago
-
SFA to launch mass awareness campaign on food safety, hygiene45 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims45 minutes ago
-
Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects58 minutes ago
-
PA convened on February 2858 minutes ago
-
Money laundering case: LHC issues bailable arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi's wife58 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term1 hour ago