96,287 emergency victims provided help in November

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) Chief Information Officer Deeba Shahnaz Tuesday said that 962,87 victims across the province were provided emergency help while responding to 96,265 calls during Novemner 2019.

While sharing monthly performance of the Emergency Service about emergency operations across Punjab in Nov 2019, she said that the Service responded to 30,722 road accidents, 52,746 medical emergencies, 1,056 fire incidents, 2,116 crime incidents, 41 drowning incidents, 40 building collapses, 16 explosions and 9,528 miscellaneous operations.

Deeba said that majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 233 fires in Lahore, 98 in Faisalabad, 62 Rawalpindi, 64 in Gujranwala, 55 in Multan, 25 in Sialkot, 22 in Shaikhupura, and 21 in DG Khan. Similarly, 7,296 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,910 in Faisalabad, 2,490 in Multan, 1,569 in Gujranwala, 986 in Bahawalpur, 1,104 in Rawalpindi and 894 in Sahiwal.

She said that around 50 per cent road traffic accidents can be prevented by adopting basic safety measures.