963 solar-powered filtration plants planned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired the 75th board of governors meeting

of Punjab Saaf Pani Company South and the 43rd meeting of Punjab Saaf Pani Company North

during which the merger of both companies into the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority was approved.

The meetings also ratified the minutes of the previous sessions.

According to the Housing Department spokesperson, the chief engineer (North) will supervise the merger process and the transfer of all assets to the new authority.

The meetings reviewed plans for installing 963 water filtration plants, which will be converted to solar power to reduce energy costs. A modern Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system will also be introduced to protect the plants from theft and damage.

The filtration plants will be installed in schools, police stations, seminaries, bus stands, and other government buildings, making use of existing security measures.