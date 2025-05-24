A high level meeting of branch registry of SC Peshawar held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A high-level meeting was held at the Branch Registry of the Supreme Court in Peshawar under the chairmanship of the Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Muhammad Saleem Khan.

Senior officials from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, KP and the Information Technology (IT) Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the session, Said a press release.

The meeting focused on accelerating the implementation of judicial reforms centered on IT integration and infrastructure upgrades, in line with the vision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The Registrar emphasized that the infusion of modern technology and Artificial Intelligence into the justice system is not a luxury but a necessity for ensuring timely, transparent, and citizen-friendly adjudication.

Participants reviewed the rollout of digital tools such as automated case management systems, e-filing mechanisms, video link hearings, and AI-assisted legal research platforms. These innovations aim to streamline court operations, reduce delays, and enhance public trust in judicial efficiency.

The Registrar reaffirmed the Supreme Court’s dedication to making legal processes more accessible and cost-effective for lawyers and litigants alike.

He stressed the importance of building user-friendly systems that reflect the Court’s citizen-centric approach. The contributions of the IT Department were acknowledged, and further measures to strengthen cybersecurity, data integrity, and system reliability were discussed.

In addition to the IT-related agenda, the Registrar reiterated the critical role of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department in ensuring the upkeep and enhancement of court infrastructure.

He emphasized that a dignified and well-maintained physical environment is fundamental to preserving the decorum and institutional stature of the judiciary.

Attention was drawn to the importance of structural maintenance, functional workspaces, hygienic conditions, energy-efficient solutions, and facilities that cater to persons with disabilities.

He urged a proactive and coordinated approach in resolving infrastructure challenges and implementing long-term, sustainable improvements that reflect the prestige and functional demands of the Supreme .