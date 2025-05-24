Open Menu

A High Level Meeting Of Branch Registry Of SC Peshawar Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

A high level meeting of branch registry of SC Peshawar held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A high-level meeting was held at the Branch Registry of the Supreme Court in Peshawar under the chairmanship of the Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Muhammad Saleem Khan.

Senior officials from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, KP and the Information Technology (IT) Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the session, Said a press release.

The meeting focused on accelerating the implementation of judicial reforms centered on IT integration and infrastructure upgrades, in line with the vision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The Registrar emphasized that the infusion of modern technology and Artificial Intelligence into the justice system is not a luxury but a necessity for ensuring timely, transparent, and citizen-friendly adjudication.

Participants reviewed the rollout of digital tools such as automated case management systems, e-filing mechanisms, video link hearings, and AI-assisted legal research platforms. These innovations aim to streamline court operations, reduce delays, and enhance public trust in judicial efficiency.

The Registrar reaffirmed the Supreme Court’s dedication to making legal processes more accessible and cost-effective for lawyers and litigants alike.

He stressed the importance of building user-friendly systems that reflect the Court’s citizen-centric approach. The contributions of the IT Department were acknowledged, and further measures to strengthen cybersecurity, data integrity, and system reliability were discussed.

In addition to the IT-related agenda, the Registrar reiterated the critical role of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department in ensuring the upkeep and enhancement of court infrastructure.

He emphasized that a dignified and well-maintained physical environment is fundamental to preserving the decorum and institutional stature of the judiciary.

Attention was drawn to the importance of structural maintenance, functional workspaces, hygienic conditions, energy-efficient solutions, and facilities that cater to persons with disabilities.

He urged a proactive and coordinated approach in resolving infrastructure challenges and implementing long-term, sustainable improvements that reflect the prestige and functional demands of the Supreme .

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

2 hours ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

2 hours ago
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

2 hours ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase ta ..

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue

2 hours ago
 Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cric ..

Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowm ..

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

3 hours ago
 UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championshi ..

UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan