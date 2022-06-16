UrduPoint.com

'Aawaz Saaz' Workshop Concludes At Punjab Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 06:38 PM

'Aawaz Saaz' workshop concludes at Punjab Arts Council

A two-day musical workshop with the theme "Aawaz Saaz" concluded at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day musical workshop with the theme "Aawaz Saaz" concluded at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Sargodha.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Director PAC, Mughees Bin Aziz stressed upon the need of the musical industry in a healthy society, said a press release.

He said that the council has planned more such activities for encouraging the local artists.

Classical singer Sahibzada Saman Sultan said, music plays an important role in grooming the personality of individuals and society.

The event was attended by various noted classical singers including Sahibzada Saman Sultan, Ghulam Abbas Khagga Punjab Council of the Arts Gujranwala Division, along with Assistant Director music PUCAR Lahore Touheed Ahmed, famous poet and teacher Tariq Habib University of Sargodha and Assistant Director Usman Khaild Bhatti.

Fraternity of arts council including Assistant Director Shamsa Gilani, Sajid Chohan and Muhammad Khan Hargan were also present at the event. At the end, shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.

Related Topics

Lahore Music Punjab Sargodha Gujranwala University Of Sargodha Event Industry

Recent Stories

VC AIOU encourages youth to take guidance from See ..

VC AIOU encourages youth to take guidance from Seerat-e-Taiba

7 minutes ago
 Operation against wheat smugglers; Admin confiscat ..

Operation against wheat smugglers; Admin confiscates 3835 wheat, 900 flour bags

7 minutes ago
 BoG Edwards College approves budget for year 2022- ..

BoG Edwards College approves budget for year 2022-23

7 minutes ago
 Two alleged robbers held with bike, pistols

Two alleged robbers held with bike, pistols

7 minutes ago
 DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award ..

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award 2022’

1 hour ago
 Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.