'Aawaz Saaz' workshop concludes at Punjab Arts Council

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day musical workshop with the theme "Aawaz Saaz" concluded at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Sargodha.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Director PAC, Mughees Bin Aziz stressed upon the need of the musical industry in a healthy society, said a press release.

He said that the council has planned more such activities for encouraging the local artists.

Classical singer Sahibzada Saman Sultan said, music plays an important role in grooming the personality of individuals and society.

The event was attended by various noted classical singers including Sahibzada Saman Sultan, Ghulam Abbas Khagga Punjab Council of the Arts Gujranwala Division, along with Assistant Director music PUCAR Lahore Touheed Ahmed, famous poet and teacher Tariq Habib University of Sargodha and Assistant Director Usman Khaild Bhatti.

Fraternity of arts council including Assistant Director Shamsa Gilani, Sajid Chohan and Muhammad Khan Hargan were also present at the event. At the end, shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.