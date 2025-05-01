Sindh Passes Exemplary Laws For Labours: Speaker SA
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Speaker of the Sindh Provincial Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Thursday highlighted that Sindh has always led in labour legislation and the Sindh Assembly has passed exemplary laws for domestic workers, women in agriculture, and workers in the informal sector.
In his message on the occasion of International Labour Day, Syed Awais Qadir Shah paid a heartfelt tribute to the workers of Pakistan and around the world.
The Speaker said that the strength of any nation lies in its hardworking people who rise early in the morning, work with honesty and turn dreams into reality, brick by brick.
Referring to recent initiatives, the Speaker said that the Benazir Mazdoor Card is not merely a tool for social protection but a declaration that every registered worker is valued and respected.
Through benefits such as healthcare, education, and financial support, we convey the message that you and your labour are precious, he said.
Paying tribute to the resilience of workers, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah said:,"To every worker who has borne the burden of inflation, uncertainty, or injustice—we stand with you. Your labour is honorable, and we are committed to building a future where your hard work leads not just to survival, but to a life of dignity."
