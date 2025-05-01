Open Menu

Commissioner Sukkur Ensures Fair HSC Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Commissioner Sukkur ensures fair HSC exams

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Sukkur Division administration has imposed strict restrictions at examination centers in Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts to ensure the integrity of the upcoming HSC Annual Examinations 2025.

Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday has designated exam centers as "restricted areas" from May 5 to May 14, 2025.

Only students with valid admit cards and authorized staff will be allowed entry.

The administration has banned mobile phones, electronic devices, and unauthorized items during exams. Photocopier machines near exam centers are also prohibited.

Commissioner Abbasi emphasized the need to uphold academic sanctity and ensure peaceful and fair exams. Police officers have been empowered to take action against violators, who may face fines, imprisonment, or both.

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

2 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

2 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

3 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

3 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

7 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan