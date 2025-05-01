Commissioner Sukkur Ensures Fair HSC Exams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Sukkur Division administration has imposed strict restrictions at examination centers in Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts to ensure the integrity of the upcoming HSC Annual Examinations 2025.
Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday has designated exam centers as "restricted areas" from May 5 to May 14, 2025.
Only students with valid admit cards and authorized staff will be allowed entry.
The administration has banned mobile phones, electronic devices, and unauthorized items during exams. Photocopier machines near exam centers are also prohibited.
Commissioner Abbasi emphasized the need to uphold academic sanctity and ensure peaceful and fair exams. Police officers have been empowered to take action against violators, who may face fines, imprisonment, or both.
Recent Stories
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peasant leader Ghulam Rasool Sahito remembered on his death anniversary19 minutes ago
-
Rain disrupts power supply in twin cities19 minutes ago
-
Sindh passes exemplary laws for labours: Speaker SA28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur ensures fair HSC exams29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan moving towards sustainable growth: Rana Ihsan29 minutes ago
-
Govt expands support for workers, plans skills training, wage reforms: Chaudhry Salik29 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benazirabad fixes prices of Chapati,Naan29 minutes ago
-
"Mazdoor Rally" held to mark the International Labours Day29 minutes ago
-
PPP committed to Workers' Rights: Khurshid Ahmed Shah29 minutes ago
-
Sindh Community foundation celebrates International Labour day59 minutes ago
-
Govt ensures free medical care for children returning from India59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ59 minutes ago