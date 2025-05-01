Commissioner Sukkur ensures fair HSC exams

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Sukkur Division administration has imposed strict restrictions at examination centers in Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts to ensure the integrity of the upcoming HSC Annual Examinations 2025.

Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday has designated exam centers as "restricted areas" from May 5 to May 14, 2025.

Only students with valid admit cards and authorized staff will be allowed entry.

The administration has banned mobile phones, electronic devices, and unauthorized items during exams. Photocopier machines near exam centers are also prohibited.

Commissioner Abbasi emphasized the need to uphold academic sanctity and ensure peaceful and fair exams. Police officers have been empowered to take action against violators, who may face fines, imprisonment, or both.