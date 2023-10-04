AC starts crack down on professional beggars, dozens arrested in massive operation

In a major crackdown on professional begging, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates in Islamabad arrested dozens of beggars from their respective areas on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) In a major crackdown on professional begging, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates in Islamabad arrested dozens of beggars from their respective areas on Wednesday.

The operation was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and was carried out simultaneously in all four revenue zones of the city.

The Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awais Irshad Bhatti arrested three beggars from different areas, while the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat arrested eight beggars from different areas and transferred them to the police station. Along with this, the Assistant Commissioner City arrested seven beggars and transferred them to the police station, and the Assistant Commissioner Rural arrested four beggars and transferred them to the police station.

In addition, professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the remaining underage children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to continue the crackdown on professional begging and to take all necessary steps to eradicate this menace from the city.

The professional begging is a serious problem in the city and it is important to take steps to address it. The crackdown will help to reduce the number of beggars on the streets and make the city a safer and more pleasant place to live.

The operation against beggars was launched in response to complaints from the public, while many residents of Islamabad had complained about the nuisance caused by beggars and the safety concerns associated with begging. The crackdown is also part of the city administration's efforts to improve the overall cleanliness and orderliness of the city.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration in the crackdown against begging.

He has urged residents to refrain from giving alms to beggars on the streets and to instead donate to registered charities and NGOs that work with beggars and other marginalized groups.