AC testifies in Babar Naseer murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Maheen appeared before the court on Friday to record her testimony in the murder case of citizen Babar Naseer.

The hearing was conducted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

During the proceedings, the defense lawyers cross-examined the Assistant Commissioner. Following her appearance, the court cancelled the arrest warrants that had been issued against her.

The judge later adjourned the case until September 16 for further hearing.

It is worth noting that the case was registered at Sumbal Police Station after the killing of Babar Naseer. The trial continues as the court hears testimonies and examines evidence.