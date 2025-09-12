TikToker Threat Case: Accused Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A lower court of Islamabad on Friday sent an accused to jail on judicial remand in a case involving alleged threats to TikToker Sumiya Hijab.
Today, the accused, Hassan Zahid, was produced before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry.
During the hearing, police requested a five-day physical remand for further investigation.
However, the court turned down the request and ordered that the accused be sent to jail on judicial remand.
The case was registered at Shalimar Police Station on the complaint of the TikToker. According to the police, Zahid was previously jailed on judicial remand in another case related to alleged kidnapping.
Zahid will remain in jail until his next court appearance, where further proceedings are expected.
