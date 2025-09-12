Open Menu

TikToker Threat Case: Accused Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

TikToker threat case: accused sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A lower court of Islamabad on Friday sent an accused to jail on judicial remand in a case involving alleged threats to TikToker Sumiya Hijab.

Today, the accused, Hassan Zahid, was produced before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry.

During the hearing, police requested a five-day physical remand for further investigation.

However, the court turned down the request and ordered that the accused be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The case was registered at Shalimar Police Station on the complaint of the TikToker. According to the police, Zahid was previously jailed on judicial remand in another case related to alleged kidnapping.

Zahid will remain in jail until his next court appearance, where further proceedings are expected.

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

1 hour ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

1 hour ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

2 hours ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

4 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

4 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

5 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

5 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan