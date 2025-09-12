Open Menu

Services In HMC Continues Despite Ongoing Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The services have been provided to patients in Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) despite ongoing strike.

According to spokesperson for the MTI, all services at MTI Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar including the Outpatient Department (OPD) continued without disruption.

Medical Director Dr. Shah Sawar Khan and Hospital Director Dr. Sher Zaman Khan inspected various departments, ensuring timely medical care for patients.

According to the hospital spokesperson a total of 2,465 patients were treated in OPD and Accident & Emergency departments while 227 patients were admitted.

Similarly, 4,155 patients benefited from X-ray and laboratory services in a single day.

The administration emphasized that the hospital staff remains fully committed to providing quality and timely healthcare to all incoming patients.

They further stated that delivering the best possible treatment to the public remains the fundamental mission and top priority of Hayatabad Medical Complex.

APP/mds/

