DG Agriculture Extension Monitors Vet Camps
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Director General Extension and Research, Sindh Livestock Department, Dr Mubarak Jatoi on Friday visited the medical camps established by the department in the villages located along the Indus River's embankments in Matiari district.
According to a press statement, he reviewed the medical treatment being provided to the livestock and obtained information about the facilities.
He directed the officers concerned to take every possible step to keep the animals safe, also warning them against being negligent in their services.
Deputy Director Livestock Matiari Riaz Ahmed Laghari briefed the DG saying that under his supervision mobile veterinary units were meeting livestock owners and guiding them about precautionary measures that they ought to take during the flood situation.
He told that six permanent medical camps had been established at Old Saeedabad, Hala Old, Bhanoth, Kalyan, Sekhat and Badar Lakho, which were working round the clock. He added that 3 mobile teams were also actively providing treatment for animals in different areas.
He said so far more than 77,300 animals had been vaccinated while 1,850 sick animals had been provided medical treatment.
He informed that as many as 31,780 animals had been shifted from the riverine villages to safe places in Matiari.
