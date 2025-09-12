IHC directs CDA to regularize 'rehribans' within two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday maintained its stay order on action against 'rehribans' and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to regularize their affairs within two weeks.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case. The court remarked that the rehribans are part of this society.

Lawyer Imaan Mazari told the court that the case of the rehribans was to be decided but it was transferred, although there is a stay order under which no rehriban can be removed.

Imaan Mazari took the stand that Director Anam Fatima had threatened the rehribans that she would get the case transferred.

She said that licenses were to be issued under the Islamabad Local Government Act 2015 and thousands of vendors have submitted applications to the MCI in this regard.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for two weeks with the above directions.