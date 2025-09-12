Deadline to submit Veterinary Internship Programme applications extended to Sept 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The deadline for applications for the internship programme launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to improve the livestock sector in the province has been extended to September 20.

Deputy Director Livestock Rawalpindi, Dr. Sadia Ali, while speaking to the media on Friday, stated that under the programme veterinary graduates and para-vets would receive monthly stipends of Rs 60,000 and Rs. 40,000 respectively.

The historic project by the chief minister would further develop the livestock sector, he added.

Dr Sadia Ali mentioned that online applications could be submitted until September 20, and a copy of the submitted application, along with the documents, must be deposited at the Additional Director Livestock's office.

“Interested candidates can fill out and submit the form available at the link https://jobs.punjab.gov.pk/new_recruit/job_detail/internship-vet-graduate,” she added.