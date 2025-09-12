Open Menu

Fire Destroys Thousands Of Case Files At Model Town Courts

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A fire broke out at the Model Town Courts on Friday, reducing thousands of case files to ashes.

According to officials, the blaze erupted in the record room, where thousands of files were stored in two rooms of the building.

Both rooms were completely gutted, and all records were destroyed.

Rescue 1122 teams managed to bring the fire under control, while the cooling process was still underway. Police and a team from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency also visited the site to determine the cause of the fire.

