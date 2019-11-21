UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims One Life, Injures 14 In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Accident claims one life, injures 14 in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :One person was killed while 14 other of a family including a minor sustained serious injuries as a passenger van was overturned near the area of Sherkot in Kohat on Thursday.

Rescue sources said the unfortunate incident occurred as driver could not control the vehicle due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy while the injured were taken to the emergency ward of the hospital for medical treatment, the sources stated.

Police had registered First Information Report (F.I.R) against the driver, a police official informed.

