Acting DC for month long special cleanliness drive in city from March-15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Acting Deputy Commissioner Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisrani directed Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to launch month long special cleanliness drive in the city from March 15 (Monday).

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was keenly interested in cleanliness, beautification and uplift of the city and wished to improve the cleanliness system of the city of Saints further.

Acting DC expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review MWMC performance here on Wednesday.

Mr Qaisrani asked MWMC administration to conduct meetings with traders' representatives to improve cleanliness at markets.

He directed to take strict action against those involved in throwing waste, debris on roads.

Manager Operation MWMC, Daud Makki while giving briefing to acting DC said that the company vehicles have completed its natural life.

He said that no recruitment was made on vacant posts since 2014 when the company was established.

It was told the meeting that about 1000-ton waste was being generated daily in the city while 800 ton lifted daily as per capacity of the company.

He said that the paperwork was being completed to procure new machinery and added that waste collection gap will end after new machinery procurement.

On this occasion, Manager HR & Admin Aqeel Ahmad, acting Manager procurement Rao Anwar and others were present.