UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting DC For Month Long Special Cleanliness Drive In City From March-15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Acting DC for month long special cleanliness drive in city from March-15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Acting Deputy Commissioner Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisrani directed Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to launch month long special cleanliness drive in the city from March 15 (Monday).

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was keenly interested in cleanliness, beautification and uplift of the city and wished to improve the cleanliness system of the city of Saints further.

Acting DC expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review MWMC performance here on Wednesday.

Mr Qaisrani asked MWMC administration to conduct meetings with traders' representatives to improve cleanliness at markets.

He directed to take strict action against those involved in throwing waste, debris on roads.

Manager Operation MWMC, Daud Makki while giving briefing to acting DC said that the company vehicles have completed its natural life.

He said that no recruitment was made on vacant posts since 2014 when the company was established.

It was told the meeting that about 1000-ton waste was being generated daily in the city while 800 ton lifted daily as per capacity of the company.

He said that the paperwork was being completed to procure new machinery and added that waste collection gap will end after new machinery procurement.

On this occasion, Manager HR & Admin Aqeel Ahmad, acting Manager procurement Rao Anwar and others were present.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Company Vehicles Rao Anwar March Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

47 seconds ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

24 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

41 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

53 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

56 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.