Acting Governor Condoles Death Of GM Sikandar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Acting Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan with Minister of State Malik Rasheed
Ahmad Khan on Saturday visited the residence of late civil servant Ghulam Muhammad
Sikandar.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of GM Sikandar.
He prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, elevate the rank of the deceased and grant courage to
the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan paid tribute to 39 years of service of GM Sikandar.
The acting governor said that late GM Sikandar had played great role in educational, administrative
and social sectors and his services would always be remembered.
