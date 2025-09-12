Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Two Dacoits, Cash, Phones & Weapons Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ICT Police nab two dacoits, cash, phones & weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Kohsar police station team arrested two members of a dacoit gang involved in multiple robbery incidents, recovering cash, 14 snatched mobile phones, a motorcycle used in crimes, and weapons with ammunition.

An official told APP on Friday that the arrested suspects were identified as Ali Hanzala and Arsalan, who were wanted in several cases.

He said the Kohsar police station team, making effective use of human intelligence and modern technology, successfully traced and arrested the suspects.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing robberies in the jurisdictions of Kohsar, Shalimar, and Margalla police stations. Multiple cases have been registered against them.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits. He added that large-scale operations are being carried out against organized and active gangs to curb crime in the Federal capital.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 ‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and ..

‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..

12 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark ..

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..

13 minutes ago
 Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI pr ..

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president

31 minutes ago
 Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat c ..

Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption

39 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..

41 minutes ago
PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in ..

PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..

48 minutes ago
 Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan