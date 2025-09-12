ICT Police nab two dacoits, cash, phones & weapons seized

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Kohsar police station team arrested two members of a dacoit gang involved in multiple robbery incidents, recovering cash, 14 snatched mobile phones, a motorcycle used in crimes, and weapons with ammunition.

An official told APP on Friday that the arrested suspects were identified as Ali Hanzala and Arsalan, who were wanted in several cases.

He said the Kohsar police station team, making effective use of human intelligence and modern technology, successfully traced and arrested the suspects.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing robberies in the jurisdictions of Kohsar, Shalimar, and Margalla police stations. Multiple cases have been registered against them.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits. He added that large-scale operations are being carried out against organized and active gangs to curb crime in the Federal capital.

