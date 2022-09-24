UrduPoint.com

Adiala Jail Inhabiting 6,000 Prisoners Against 2,100 Capacity, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Adiala Jail inhabiting 6,000 prisoners against 2,100 capacity, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court told

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Saturday paid a visit to Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi and he received a briefing that the Jail was inhabiting 6,000 prisoners against it's existing capacity of 2,100

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Saturday paid a visit to Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi and he received a briefing that the Jail was inhabiting 6,000 prisoners against it's existing capacity of 2,100.

He visited the jail on the petition filed by Human Rights Commission (HRC) against torturing the prisoners, corruption and other violations, said a press release issued here.

During the visit, he was flanked by Justice Mohsin Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar along with District and Sessions Judge Islamabad East and West, Special Secretary Home Department and Secretary Human Rights.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice reviewed the number of prisoners, facilities and also took stock of complaints and hearings related to the jail.

During the visit, the Chief Justice visited various prisons, including the women's barracks, and listened to their problems.

Earlier, IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig, DIG Jail, Superintendent Adiala Jail Ijaz Asghar gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Justice regarding all the issues of the jail.

He also inspected the barracks of dangerous inmates, females and juveniles and paid a visit to the kitchen, hospital and other workshops.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Corruption Islamabad Jail Visit Rawalpindi Women Islamabad High Court All

Recent Stories

Bilawal, Belarus FM agree to enhance ties

Bilawal, Belarus FM agree to enhance ties

50 seconds ago
 'Significant' influx of cars trying to cross from ..

'Significant' influx of cars trying to cross from Russia to Georgia: ministry

52 seconds ago
 25 'criminals' held, contraband seized

25 'criminals' held, contraband seized

54 seconds ago
 Punjab Industries dept to be improved further: Mia ..

Punjab Industries dept to be improved further: Mian Aslam

57 seconds ago
 Provision of clean drinking water top priority: DG ..

Provision of clean drinking water top priority: DG PFA

23 minutes ago
 Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to rev ..

Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to revamp agriculture sector

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.