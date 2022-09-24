Adiala Jail inhabiting 6,000 prisoners against 2,100 capacity, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Saturday paid a visit to Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi and he received a briefing that the Jail was inhabiting 6,000 prisoners against it's existing capacity of 2,100.

He visited the jail on the petition filed by Human Rights Commission (HRC) against torturing the prisoners, corruption and other violations, said a press release issued here.

During the visit, he was flanked by Justice Mohsin Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar along with District and Sessions Judge Islamabad East and West, Special Secretary Home Department and Secretary Human Rights.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice reviewed the number of prisoners, facilities and also took stock of complaints and hearings related to the jail.

During the visit, the Chief Justice visited various prisons, including the women's barracks, and listened to their problems.

Earlier, IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig, DIG Jail, Superintendent Adiala Jail Ijaz Asghar gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Justice regarding all the issues of the jail.

He also inspected the barracks of dangerous inmates, females and juveniles and paid a visit to the kitchen, hospital and other workshops.