Admissions in MDCAT significant concern for students

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) In recent years, the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) has become a significant concern for students and their families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), not only due to key leakage issues but also because of a recent change that has exacerbated the situation.

The total marks for the F.Sc. examination in KPK have been increased from 1100 to 1200. This change has raised concerns about its potential impact on MDCAT merit calculations, especially with the exam scheduled for September 22.

Parents have expressed their concerns through letters addressed to the governor and relevant authorities, urging them to address this pressing issue before the exam date. They emphasize the need for a resolution to ensure a fair evaluation process for all students.

On the other hand, Coordinator to PM on Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath has categorically said that this year MDCAT examination would be held under strict regulation to ensure a fair and transparent with result reflecting true merit.

Senior journalist Zubair Khan, whose daughters have previously taken the MDCAT and experienced litigation due to irregularities, highlighted that traditionally, F.Sc. exams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were conducted with a total of 1100 marks.

However, this year, the total has been increased to 1200 marks. This change contrasts with other regions, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Kashmir, where the total marks remain at 1100. This discrepancy creates an uneven playing field for students from different regions, with significant implications for the MDCAT merit list.

Zubair Khan pointed out that one major concern is the impact of this change on the overall percentage of marks. For example, if a student from the Islamabad board or from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year scored 1000 out of 1100 marks, their percentage was calculated based on the 1100 total. In comparison, a student from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year scoring 1100 out of 1200 marks would have their percentage calculated on the new total. This discrepancy can lead to an uneven comparison of student performance.

Renowned educationist Sardar Touqeer explained that the percentage calculations have been significantly altered due to the increase in total marks. A student scoring 1100 out of 1200 marks this year achieves a percentage of 91.67%, while a student who scored 1000 out of 1100 marks last year achieves a percentage of 90.91%. Although both students may have demonstrated similar performance levels, the increase in total marks and the addition of subjects like Quranic Studies has led to a noticeable discrepancy in their percentages.

This change affects not only percentage calculations but also the overall MDCAT aggregate scores.

For instance, consider a student from the previous year who achieved 1000 marks out of 1100 in F.Sc., 1000 in Matriculation, and 180 in MDCAT. Their aggregate would be approximately 90.45%. In contrast, this year’s student, with 1200 total marks, scoring 1100 in F.Sc., and achieving 1000 in Matriculation and 180 in MDCAT, would have an aggregate of approximately 90.79%. Such differences, though seemingly minor, can significantly affect merit for admissions into public medical colleges under Khyber Medical University and other institutions.

Given the potential impact of these discrepancies, it is crucial to implement policy adjustments before the MDCAT exam on September 22 to ensure fairness in the admissions process. The following solutions are proposed:

To address the regional disparity, one solution is to standardize the total marks across all regions and boards. This approach would ensure that students are evaluated on a uniform scale, maintaining consistency in merit calculations.

Another option is to adjust the percentage calculation methodology to account for changes in total marks. A conversion formula could be developed to equate the new total marks with the previous system, ensuring fair percentage comparisons.

Transparent Communication: It is essential to communicate any changes or adjustments clearly to all stakeholders. An official announcement should outline the measures taken to address these discrepancies and reassure students and their families that fairness is being prioritized.

The increase in total marks for the F.Sc. examination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has created a significant discrepancy that could impact the MDCAT merit list and the admissions process for public medical colleges. To ensure no student is unfairly affected, it is crucial to take appropriate measures before the MDCAT exam. By standardizing marks, adjusting percentage calculations, and ensuring transparent communication, we can uphold the principles of fairness and equity in the admissions process.

The recent change in F.Sc. marks and its implications for the MDCAT merit list require immediate attention and action. By addressing these issues, we can ensure a fair and equitable admissions process that accurately reflects student performance across all regions.