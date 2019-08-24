(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) ::Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed has said that agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy.

He expressed these views during meeting with divisional agriculture officials, here on Friday.

He said that cotton is most important and profitable crop of South Punjab.

He said, "We can get maximum revenue from better cotton production," and added that all possible resources will be utilized to achieve the set cotton target.

He directed the Agriculture officials to provide technical assistance and guidance to cotton growers.

DG Agriculture Research Dr Abid Mahmood and other officials were also present on the occasion.