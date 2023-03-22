'Agriculture dept evolves strategy to ensure availability of quality pesticides to growers'

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 09:52 PM

The Agriculture department has evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure availability of quality pesticides to the growers as the farmers are using pesticides worth Rs.4.1650 billion per annum in Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Agriculture department has evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure availability of quality pesticides to the growers as the farmers are using pesticides worth Rs.4.1650 billion per annum in Pakistan.

This was stated by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan while addressing a meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), here on Wednesday.

He said that a vigorous campaign was also launched against manufacturing and sale of spurious pesticides and in this connection, pesticide inspectors were activated for surprise checking of warehouses and markets.

Pesticide companies were also warned that strict action would be taken against them besides cancelling their registration if they failed to implement rules and regulations in addition to upgrading their laboratories, he added.

Director General (DG) Agriculture (Extension) Adoptive Research Punjab Dr Anjum Ali, Chief Scientist Soil Fertility Laboratory Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore Dr Qazi Muhammad Akram and others also spoke on the occasion while Chief Scientist Pesticide Laboratory Kala Shah Kako Dr Sarfraz Hussain, Chief Scientist Pindi Bhatti Research Institute Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Deputy Director Pest Warning Faisalabad Region Dr Amir Rasool, Deputy Director Research Information Faisalabad Dr Asif Ali and others were present in the meeting.

