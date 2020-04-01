Ahad Chema bail petitions adjourned till April 8

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of bail petitions filed by former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Chema in assets beyond means and Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing cases till April 8.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of bail petitions filed by former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Chema in assets beyond means and Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing cases till April 8.

The bench adjourned the matter after it was apprised that petitioner's counsel could not appear due to engagements.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by Ahad Chema.

Ahad Chema had pleaded with the court for grant of bail, saying that all chargeswere baseless.