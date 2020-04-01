UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahad Chema Bail Petitions Adjourned Till April 8

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:39 AM

Ahad Chema bail petitions adjourned till April 8

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of bail petitions filed by former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Chema in assets beyond means and Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing cases till April 8.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of bail petitions filed by former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Chema in assets beyond means and Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing cases till April 8.

The bench adjourned the matter after it was apprised that petitioner's counsel could not appear due to engagements.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by Ahad Chema.

Ahad Chema had pleaded with the court for grant of bail, saying that all chargeswere baseless.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court April All Court Housing

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

41 minutes ago

Lahore High Court transfers 166 judicial officers

2 minutes ago

Ajax end contract of brain-damaged former wonderki ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani journalist exiled in Sweden missing: rig ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Austria Surpasses 10,0 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.