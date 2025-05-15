Ahsan urges civil servants to adopt modern skills for better governance

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday urged senior civil service officers to equip themselves with modern skills and embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform public sector governance

“The future belongs to those who innovate,” he said emphatically, highlighting how AI can significantly boost efficiency, enhance transparency, and revolutionize service delivery in the public sector.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the 37th Senior Management Course here, Ahsan Iqbal outlined three critical demands for the state system in today’s rapidly evolving world including speed with agility, a culture of innovation and restoring public trust.

He challenged public institutions to cultivate the agility required to adapt swiftly and effectively to changing circumstances, warning that systems resistant to change risk obsolescence.

Emphasizing that innovation stems from creative thinking and the courage to question conventional approaches, the minister called for embedding a culture of continuous learning and out-of-the-box solutions within public service.

He asserted that rebuilding trust between the state and its citizens depended on adopting results-oriented governance, improving service quality, and basing decisions on performance metrics, which were essential to strengthen Pakistan’s democracy.

Ahsan Iqbal further stressed the urgent need for digital transformation in governance.

He highlighted how AI, data analytics, and smart governance tools have become indispensable for understanding public needs, enhancing healthcare diagnostics, preventing crime, and ensuring efficient resource allocation.

“Every government officer must master AI and data analytics,” he said urging “because poor or unreliable data can lead to flawed AI decisions. Therefore, producing accurate, timely data and leveraging it effectively is paramount.”

He emphasized that Pakistan’s governance must transition fully to digital and smart platforms to meet modern challenges.

The minister also reminded the officers that individual capability alone was insufficient; rather, institutional performance through teamwork, harmony, and shared objectives is the true foundation for sustainable national progress.

This, he asserted, is the key to building a modern, effective civil service capable of visionary leadership.

Beyond governance, Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces on their exemplary response to recent threats, calling it a “solid foundation” of national strength.

He praised the nation’s unity, resolve, and organized capacity, affirming that true power lies not only in weapons but also in collective determination and coordination.