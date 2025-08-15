AIOU Extends Date For Admissions
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date for admission to various diploma/certificate courses, teacher training programmes, intermediate and Matric classes.
According to information provided by the local campus of the varsity on Friday, the candidates can now apply for admission till August 25 without late fee.
The sources said that students can complete the registration of courses on CMS portal till the date.
