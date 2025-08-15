President confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to CPO Hamdani for his outstanding services

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, has been awarded the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his outstanding leadership, professional skills, and dedicated services.

The prestigious civil award was presented at a ceremony held at the Awan e Saddar on Independence Day 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Hamdani dedicated the award to all officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police.

“We are always ready to protect and serve Pakistan with determination and courage,” he said, adding that the force remains active in ensuring citizens’ safety, maintaining law and order, and upholding the rule of law.